Dolphins are the wrong team at the wrong time for Patriots

FOXBORO - In their past two games, the Patriots have been slow, hesitant, predictable and easily moved in the front-seven. On the back end, they've tackled poorly and been close, but not tight, in coverage. With their pass rush causing no discomfort for either Blake Bortles or Matt Stafford, both quarterbacks were able to survey and step into the majority of their throws. Hence, their accuracy.

Bortles was 29-for-45; Stafford 27-for-36, that's a 69 percent completion rate. Those two teams went 17-for-29 on third down through the first two games. The opener against Houston when they held the Texans to just two third-down conversions on 11 attempts and Deshaun Watson to 50 percent passing seems a lifetime ago. Early enthusiasm over Brian Flores' leadership helping the defense be faster and more aggressive is gone now too.

Throw in the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship and opponents are 35-for-71 on third down in their past five games. "Play better, coach better, work harder" is a nice platitude that Heisman away further debate at a press conference but it's not getting better.

And here comes a team with a scheme designed to highlight some of the things the Patriots are having their issues with. Miami has complementary backs – Frank Gore's a straight-ahead pounder and Kenyan Drake is a shifty (but still big) versatile back. Drake had 193 yards from scrimmage the last time the teams met. Change-up backs have been an issue for the Patriots going back to last year.

Meanwhile, Detroit had a 100-yard rusher for the first time since 2013 as the interior of the Patriots defensive line (Malcom Brown in particular) got pushed around. Linebackers Donta Hightower, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy and Ja'Whaun Bentley were

The Dolphins have wideouts that excel at getting separation – Albert Wilson is third in the league in separation and first in yards after catch. Jakeem Grant is second in separation. The Patriots have shown they are excellent at allowing separation.

The Patriots haven't been getting home with their pass rush. Only one quarterback has been getting it out faster this season than Ryan Tannehill's 2.41 seconds.

With Patrick Chung and Trey Flowers coming back from concussions, Bentley now on IR, Eric Rowe questionable with a groin injury and a backlog of evidence that the Patriots defense is just not that effective, Miami could be the wrong team at the wrong time if New England wants to get right.

