Dolphins wrap up draft class by signing Chop Robinson

The Dolphins don't have to worry about signing any draft picks before the start of training camp.

According to multiple reports, they wrapped up their class by signing first-round pick Chop Robinson on Thursday. Like all first-round picks, Robinson signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Robinson was the 21st overall pick in April after spending his final two college seasons as an edge rusher at Penn State. He had 41 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while at the school.

The Dolphins have Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming back from injuries, so Robinson may get an early chance to contribute in Miami.