Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill vows to be first NFL receiver to get 2,000 yards: 'Believe that'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has cemented himself as one of the top pass catchers in the NFL, but this upcoming season, he said he's going to do something no one has ever done: a 2,000 receiving-yard season.

Hill had his best statistical season in 2022, as he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards, second most in the league in both categories behind Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. But on Hill's "It Needed to Be Said" podcast, he said he will set the receiving yard record this upcoming season.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year bro," Hill said. "All I'm gonna say is, 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get bro, before I leave this league. And y'all think the cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he gonna do as a kid?

"I got y'all baby; 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl, we getting that. Believe that," he added.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The current record for most receiving yards in a season is 1,964, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp almost broke the record in 2021, but ended the season with 1,947 yards. Hill was on pace to near the record last year, as he had 1,104 receiving yards through nine games. But he tailed off the in the backend of the season as the team struggled and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealt with more injuries, finishing with 606 yards in his last eight games.

If Hill keeps to his previous word, he'll have this season and two more afterwards to be the first receiver to break 2,000 yards; entering his eighth season in the NFL, Hill said in April he plans to retire after his 10th season and enter the professional gaming world.

