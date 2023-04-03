Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: ‘I tried to go to Cleveland… but they didn’t want me’

While signing autographs, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill disclosed where he was hoping to land as the Kansas City Chiefs looked to trade him instead of pay him. And surprisingly, the answer was the Cleveland Browns. Hill stated he lobbied to land with the Browns ), but “they didn’t want me.” A year later, the Browns landed Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore instead for the effective cost of two day-three picks.

This makes a good deal of sense for a wide receiver that cost the Dolphins five draft picks, including both a first and second round pick. Already giving up three first rounders and more for quarterback Deshaun Watson, there was no way the Browns had the ammunition to pull off a trade for Hill as well.

Tyreek Hill told a fan he tried to join the Browns. (🎥 @MatthewDente20_) pic.twitter.com/1bMOfDhAfq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire