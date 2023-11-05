Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill speaks on his potential record-breaking season

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is putting together a historically great season for the Miami Dolphins.

In the first eight weeks of the 2023 campaign, Hill has totaled 1,014 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, leading the NFL in both categories. With half of the season still yet to be played, Hill is on pace for over 2,000 receiving yards, which would be an all-time record.

Hill’s play this season is worthy of MVP consideration which has never been done by a wide receiver. He’s been the engine driving the explosive number-one-ranked Miami offense. Opposing defenses have been forced to structure their defensive strategy around slowing him down.

On his podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” Hill discussed his early season success and how his routine off the field has allowed him to achieve new heights.

“I’m much more of a pro now,” Hill said. “I’ve eliminated so many things in my life from partying, drinking. I took all of that out of my life. Instead of going out, I watch film. I’m just being a man of my word and setting the standard. If ‘Reek’ says he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it.”

Hill has taken his game to a new level since joining the Dolphins a season ago. In 2022, Hill posted a career-best 1,710 yards on an average of 100 yards per game.

It’s obvious that the Cheetah is still hungry to take his game to even newer heights. He hit the ground running in Week 1 with 215 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Chargers.

The changes Hill has made in his dedication toward preparation have been evident in his play.

The current receiving yards record holder is Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson, who played for the Detroit Lions from 2007-15. Johnson set the record in 2012 at a mark of 1,964 yards. No receiver has ever gone for over 2,000 yards in a season, making it a benchmark highly sought after by the best receivers in the game.

Hill looks to continue his transcendent season against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Germany in Week 9. It’ll be Hill’s first chance to square off against the team he helped win Super Bowl 54. Two offensive-minded teams at a neutral site could be a recipe for another big performance for the wideout on his path to the record books.

“I love those guys,” Hill said. “I got so much respect for coach (Andy) Reid, and I’m looking forward to seeing a bunch of familiar faces. It’s going to be a fun game; you’ve got two 6-2 teams going for the number one seed in the AFC. It’s going to be a battle.”

NFL Sunday kicks off early with the best matchup of the weekend kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET live from Frankfurt, Germany.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire