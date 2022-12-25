Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill sets another franchise single-season record

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has had an incredible start to his tenure in South Florida, as he set the team’s single-season record for receiving yards just 14 weeks into the year.

Now, during their Week 16 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, Hill has set Miami’s record for receptions in a single season. The record was previously held by wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who brought in 112 catches back in 2017.

While both the player and team are focused on the team’s success, it’s still a pretty cool milestone for Hill to earn in his first 15 games with the Dolphins.

