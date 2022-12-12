Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill scores a zany touchdown on fumble recovery for 57 yards

The Miami Dolphins are taking the "find creative ways to get Tyreek Hill the ball" thing to extreme levels.

Hill scored one of the weirdest touchdowns of the NFL season on Sunday night. He went from a bystander on a run play to scooping up a fumble and running around the end for 57 yards.

The play started with Jeff Wilson Jr. running it and Chargers safety Alohi Gilman ripping it out. The ball squirted out of the pile backwards and right to the fastest player in the NFL.

Hill was blocking on the play, then circled around and was keeping an eye on the pile after it seemed like Wilson fumbled. Suddenly he had the ball and by the time the Los Angeles Chargers noticed, it was too late. Nobody will catch Hill if he has a step on you.

As the players were fighting for the ball in the pile, Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead batted it out. He couldn't have possibly known Hill was right behind, but it was a great bit of luck for the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill is the only player in the Super Bowl era to record a TD in each of the following ways:



Receiving

Rushing

Kick Return

Punt Return

Fumble Return#FinsUp @MiamiDolphins @cheetah @ProFootballHOF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 12, 2022

Miami's offense was struggling up to that point. They couldn't have planned on a touchdown like that.