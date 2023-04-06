Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Tyreek Hill wants to play just 10 seasons in the NFL. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is already planning his NFL exit strategy.

Hill, who turned 29 in March, told Sports Radio 810 WHB on Wednesday he wants to play for three more years and retire after the 2025 season.

"I'm going for 10 [NFL seasons]," he said. "I'm gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, man, and then I'm gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. ... I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Tyreek Hill says he will retire after the 2025 Season 😳



“I’m going to finish out this contract with the #Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits.”



(🎥 @SportsRadio810) pic.twitter.com/GhoXokU1Fk — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 6, 2023

That would be an oddly poetic end to Hill's career considering he wears the No. 10 jersey. But it would also be a surprisingly short career for one of the most electric players in the NFL. Hill has made the Pro Bowl every season of his career and is also a four-time All-Pro. He also ranks third in receiving touchdowns, fourth in yards per reception, fourth in receptions and seventh in receiving yards per game since he entered the league in 2016.

Hill enjoyed a tremendous six-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs but was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. He signed a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins that pays him a league-high $30 million annually, per Over the Cap.

Now, Hill's contract technically runs through the 2026 season and comes with a $43.9 million base salary, but it's effectively a void year and completely non-guaranteed. That's why Hill likely coupled the end of the Dolphins contract with his 10th season. Or, he simply believes he'd never see that 2026 base salary, anyway.

Story continues

Despite switching offenses and quarterbacks, Hill thrived in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa under center and head coach Mike McDaniel at the controls. He finished with a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and added seven receiving touchdowns. Hill and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle formed one of the best one-two receiving duos in the league and helped the Dolphins build one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.

Would Hill seriously give up his NFL career after a decade of work, though? That's for him to decide. Hill insinuated he might get into coaching after his playing days are over. He also mentioned "the business side" of things — which could include any number of avenues. Ten seasons of consistent play is also a solid place to leave a legacy before age and injuries potentially derail a career.

In any event, the NFL will get at least a few more seasons of Cheetah before he decides if he truly wants to hang up the cleats.