Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ranked No. 15 on NFL Top 100

On Sunday, the NFL released the top 20 names from their Top 100 list, as voted by the players, and the Miami Dolphins had one representative.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was ranked No. 15 in the league by his peers, making him the third Dolphin to appear on the list, as Xavien Howard (No. 56) and Jaylen Waddle (No. 63) were also recognized.

Waddle joins Miami’s offense after an incredible start to his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, as he made the Pro Bowl in every single season. Last year, Hill recorded a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Obviously, there are some questions about his ability to keep up this production in a new offense that doesn’t have Patrick Mahomes at the helm, but if Hill is really one of the best in the league, he’ll show that in 2022 with Miami.

List

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire