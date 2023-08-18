Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill never watches film? Got a hunch Cheetah is pulling my leg | Habib

HOUSTON — For Tyreek Hill, running fast is fun, playing football is fun and talking about playing football is fun. Sure, he has his serious moments, but usually, Hill is never one to lose sight that this game is supposed to be enjoyable.

The problem with that — our problem, not his problem — is you have to tread carefully when interpreting what he says. Is he serious? Is he just having fun? Is he as adept as playing fast and loose with words as he is with his sprinter’s legs?

Thursday, for example, Hill wrapped up the Dolphins’ joint practice with the Houston Texans and, after addressing reporters, turned the microphone over to his young son. This is going to shock everybody, but the young man informed the media that he’s fast, too.

But it was what Daddy said a couple of minutes prior that still hung in the air.

“Believe this or not, I don’t watch no film,” Tyreek said.

More: Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead leaves practice on cart but injury may not be serious

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill claims he doesn't hydrate. Visual evidence suggests the contrary.

Huh? What? A Pro Bowl player who doesn’t watch film? What in the name of Zach Thomas and Peyton Manning is going on?

“I just know the game of football inside out,” he said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid, since I was like 5, 6, and I grew up in a football household. Plus, my dad was a coach. So I know every defense. I know every defensive line, what they are doing. I know everything. The safety is going to tell the story. I know all of it.”

Not even Manning ever claimed to know “all of it.” Hill, clearly, does know plenty or he wouldn’t be No. 7 on the list of the NFL’s top 100 players, as chosen by peers. He obviously was blessed with speed, but if physical gifts alone were enough, why aren’t there more Olympic sprinters dominating the NFL?

“When I first came into the league, obviously, I was athletic,” Hill said. “Obviously I had the ability to make plays. But the next step is being able to recognize coverages, being able to understand the DB’s leverage and what certain releases you need to use.”

Madden does scouting for Tyreek Hill?

There are principles that apply no matter the opponent. But at some point, you have to have a read on your opponent, don’t you? Facing Sauce Gardner is one thing, Tre’Davious White another. How does Hill prepare for that, if it’s not via film? You ready for his answer?

“Madden has a good tell of how good players are,” Hill said. “So I just played Madden the night before and I go look at all the ratings. So let’s say for instance, they had Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley over there. Two phenomenal players, by the way. I just go get on Madden, I go to the EA rosters, then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed is and their strength, and that’s how I get a good tell on them.”

It’s around this time you’re sure Hill is saying this with a wink. So much of this media session has been. Running back Raheem Mostert commandeered the camera from WSVN-Channel 7 veteran Peter Hofener, then peppered Hill with questions over whether Mostert’s son is faster than Hill’s (take a wild guess whom Hill picked). Mostert asked Hill if he had any advice for his son.

“Number one, don’t eat like Cheetah because Cheetah eats like crap,” Hill said. “I’m going to eat some Raising Cane’s (fast-food chicken) right after this. Number two, make sure you hydrate. Cheetah doesn’t hydrate. That’s why I cramp a lot. Make sure you hydrate. So don’t do the things that I do. And number three, just got to believe in yourself. Confidence is everything.”

As the session breaks up, everybody leaves with a smirk, certain that while it may not have been the most informative session, it was entertaining and it most certainly was 100 percent Cheetah.

It’s only later, when looking back over the transcript, that you realize Hill tipped his hand via a throwaway line at the start. He’d been talking about the highs and lows of training camp. Of making mistakes and fixing them now so they don’t hurt you later. One such tool?

“You go to the film room, you learn from it,” he said.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com. Follow him on social media @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill says he does not watch film