Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill leaves game vs. Ravens in third quarter

The Miami Dolphins lost their best offensive player during their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

In the third quarter, wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with cramps and was questionable to return to action, according to Melanie Collins on the CBS broadcast.

Before the injury, Hill had been targeted eight times, recording six receptions for 48 yards.

Without the former Chief, Miami was able to move down the field due to some big plays from second-yard wide receiver Jaylen Waddle before Tua Tagovailoa hit River Cracraft for a touchdown.

