Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill gives his top-5 RBs in NFL history

The NFL world has slowed down in recent days, as all 32 teams are on a break until training camp begins in late July. That means there’ll be a ton of conversations surrounding player rankings today as well as all-time.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently took part in one of those discussions on his podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” with this week’s guest, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Hill and Robinson both shared their top-five running backs in NFL history, and their lists differed.

Robinson’s list:

Barry Sanders LaDainian Tomlinson Marshall Faulk Adrian Peterson Walter Payton

Hill’s list

Adrian Peterson Derrick Henry Barry Sanders Gale Sayers Eric Dickerson

It’s always interesting to see who some of the best in the game view as some of the best to ever step on the field. Henry and Peterson are the two youngest on the list, and it makes sense considering Hill and Robinson didn’t get a chance to see many of the older backs who have widely been considered to be on others’ lists.

