Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill calls out Eli Apple ahead of Bengals game

Heading into Week 4, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has to be feeling good about his start to the season.

Through three games, Hill has recorded the third-most receiving yards (317), he’s tied for the seventh-most receptions (21) and tied for the 11th-most receiving touchdowns (two). On top of that, his team is undefeated, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on his way to proving Hill’s offseason positivity to be correct.

After the matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, Hill was reminded that the Dolphins play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night in Week 4, and Hill had a special message for cornerback Eli Apple ahead of the contest.

“I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple,” Hill said. “I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The Cheetah is here. That’s it.”

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins "I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

Hill’s emotion probably stems from the Bengals defeating his old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in last year’s AFC Championship Game. In that matchup, Hill had a game that we’ve come to expect from him, recording 78 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

While the game went to overtime, Patrick Mahomes was intercepted throwing to a double-covered Hill.

Miami and Cincinnati will do battle on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium, and while the statuses for a number of Dolphins is up in the air, Hill will be ready to go, and it would be wise of Apple to do the same.

