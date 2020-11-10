Dolphins WR Preston Williams considered day-to-day with foot injury

The Miami Dolphins brilliant 34-31 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 was about as thrilling of an experience as Dolphins fans can recall in quite some time. Yes, Miami won a closely contested football game that drew the praise of pundits everywhere on Monday morning. Yes, the Dolphins survived the performance of an elite young quarterback to still find ways to win. But Miami’s victory did not come without a cost — specifically a foot injury to No. 2 wide receiver Preston Williams. Williams, who was hurt on a scoring play in the first half, missed the remainder of the game and the Dolphins were forced to push forward without both him and WR Lynn Bowden Jr, who spent Week 9 on the COVID/reserve list.

Thankfully, it seems the most severe of outcomes has been avoided with Williams. He reportedly received x-rays for his injury that came back negative, so the Dolphins are looking at a foot sprain for Williams that could result in any number of outcomes for time missed.

When head coach Brian Flores was asked about Williams and his availability on Monday afternoon, the coach said that Williams is currently considered day to day.

“With Preston, we’ll just take that day by day. We’re still kind of evaluating that situation. But he’s a tough kid. He’ll try to fight through things and we’ll see how that one goes,” said Flores.

Miami’s skill players have taken a hit over the past few weeks; the Dolphins have watched the availability of leading rusher Myles Gaskin, his backup Matt Breida, Bowden Jr. and now Williams all come into question for the short-term timeframe — and that comes on the heels of Miami trading away WR Isaiah Ford at the trade deadline. Miami figures to have some corresponding roster moves this week to help adjust for the changes; including potentially promoting WR Antonio Callaway off the team’s practice squad. With a little luck, Williams can help the Dolphins avoid such a move and prove ready to bounce back quickly from his injury.