Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle exits Week 13 game with leg injury

During the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Mike McDaniel’s team suffered another injury to an impact player.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle exited the contest in the second quarter with a leg injury, and his return is not certain.

If Waddle is unable to go, Miami’s offense will have an even tougher time scoring against San Francisco’s top defense.

After jogging off of the field, he was seen back on the sideline later on.

List

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Dolphins' Week 13 matchup with Niners Wire

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire