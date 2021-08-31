Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant restructures deal to stay with team in 2021

The Miami Dolphins’ have had a busy afternoon. And in the hours that are set to follow, the team will continue a chaotic week by scouring over the roster cuts of the other 31 franchises across the league and look for waiver claim opportunities from other teams. The original cut to 53 players is chaos but the flooding of the market of hundreds of players simultaneously is equally chaotic.

One player on the Miami Dolphins who we now know is not going to be cut in the team’s bid to close the roster down to 53 players is wide receiver Jakeem Grant. It has been reported that Grant has restructured his 2021 contract and will remain with the team for a reduced price after the team reportedly explored their options to trade him.

Dolphins explored trading Jakeem grant but ultimately kept him on restructured deal, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2021

This is a move that likely will extend beyond the first week, in which the Dolphins will be without WR Will Fuller due to a suspension leveed against him last season for a failed drug test. The theme of the Dolphins’ wide receiver room appears to be speed; so it would make sense that Miami is okay with the idea of keeping him on the roster as a backup wide receiver and a potential special teams ace. Grant was named second-team All-Pro as a return specialist in 2020 and has been very effective in that aspect of the game.

But durability has been a problem and there appears to be a glass ceiling over his game due to his limitations at receiver, which led to the team entertaining moving on. It appears as though that won’t be the case in 2021 — although Grant’s restructured deal makes him a free agent at the end of the year; so a split may well still be in the near future for these two sides.