Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The latest star on the Dolphins' special teams unit is receiver Jakeem Grant, who was honored Wednesday for his efforts against the Rams by being named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week. Grant joins Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders as Miami players who have claimed the award this season. The shining performance of Grant’s day was an 88-yard sprint to the end zone up the Dolphins’ sideline: the first punt return touchdown of the year in the NFL. Grant's return was also the longest on a punt in the history of the Dolphins franchise