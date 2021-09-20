Dolphins WR Will Fuller returns to team after hiatus

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t seem to get anything right offensively on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Miami failed to put a crooked number on the scoreboard, instead getting shut out by the Bills after seeing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knocked from the game within the first five minutes with a rib injury. Tagovailoa was not the team’s only missing piece on offense however, with wide receiver Will Fuller missing Week 2 of the 2021 regular season on account of a personal issue.

Fuller’s status was revealed at the end of the week before the game and left Miami without a big-play threat to attack down the field.

How much that would have helped on Sunday is certainly up for debate, given that the Dolphins couldn’t seem to block anyone for any extended period of time to let vertical shots down the field develop anyway. But we’re about to find out what kind of impact and influence Fuller is capable of having. He’s reportedly returned to the team after missing this weekend and is apparently set to rejoin the team in a full-time capacity.

Will Fuller is back in Dolphins facility today and participating in team functions again after missing end of last week and Sunday's game with personal issue. I'm told he's in a better mind space now after recharging this weekend. Fuller will make his debut Sunday vs. Raiders. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 20, 2021

Fuller’s presence will help keep coverage soft when he’s on the field — but the Dolphins must be able to block up a few deeper shots down the field in order to see Fuller’s impact show up on the field. The offensive tackle play in particular was woefully bad for the Dolphins’ line; with Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis being completely overmatched by the Buffalo Bills’ outside pass rushers.

So whether Tagovailoa is able to suit up or if the Dolphins must instead call upon Jacoby Brissett in Week 3 against the Raiders, don’t expect to see Fuller truly shine unless the team is able to get better play in the trenches. But at least the threat of a big play from Fuller looms as a new layer to the Dolphins’ offense — which has been alarmingly stagnant through two weeks.