Dolphins WR Will Fuller expresses support for former teammate, Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Former Houston Texans’ wide receiver Will Fuller met with the media for the first time since joining the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. Among the many topics discussed, Fuller took time to express his support for Deshaun Watson, who has currently been sued by 16 different women for allegations of sexual assault.

Fuller and Watson spent four seasons together as teammates in Houston from 2017-20. The two formed a special chemistry between the lines but created a closer bond as friends off-field.

“I fully support Deshaun,” Fuller said via the Palm Beach Post. “I don’t know any of the specifics, but I fully support him. I’ve been talking to him. And to me, it seems like his head is completely straight. I am just looking forward to seeing where everything goes. Hopefully, he’s okay.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 16 lawsuits have been filed against the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Fuller signed a one-year deal to join the Dolphins after spending the previous five years with the Texans. He closes his career in Houston with a total of 3,110 yards on 209 receptions and 24 touchdowns.

A collegiate product of Notre Dame, Fuller was a first-round pick (No. 21 overall) by the Texans during the 2016 NFL Draft.