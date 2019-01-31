Dolphins WR Danny Amendola on Brian Flores and Kliff Kingsbury hirings

Miami Dolphins WR Danny Amendola joins Charles Robinson on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast to discuss the presumptive hiring of New England Patriots defensive coach Brian Flores as the next Dolphins head coach. A Texas Tech alum, Amendola also speaks to the Arizona Cardinals hiring of former Red Raiders HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Hear the full conversation on the latest episode of the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast: https://apple.co/2FYHXrr

