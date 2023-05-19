Dolphins Wire UDFA Player Profile: LB Mitchell Agude

Included in the Miami Dolphins 20-plus undrafted free agents, a local prospect may be familiar to South Florida football fans. Next up in the Dolphins Wire undrafted player profile series is Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mitchell Agude.

Agude had a few stops prior to his time as a Hurricane, as he began his collegiate career at Riverside Community College in California, playing two seasons in 2018 and 2019. He was a three-star junior college recruit and a top-10 prospect at that level.

Staying in his home state of California, in 2020 and 2021 Agude had success at UCLA, and he was named a second-team All-Pac 12 honoree. In 2021 Agude finished with 54 tackles (6.5 for a loss), four forced fumbles and a pair of sacks.

Following his stint as a Bruin, Agude transferred across the country to Miami, where he finished his college football career as a Redshirt senior. He ended the 2022 season with 39 total tackles (seven for a loss), four sacks and a forced fumble.

Agude has edge rushing ability from his outside linebacker spot, attacks blockers well and has excellent balance and agility. Stamina is never an issue as Agude has a non-stop motor.

Sitting at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Agude could stand to put on some weight and strength to battle NFL tackles off the edge. Still a relative project with his years outside of Division I competition, he can be coached up and with a linebacking core searching for backend depth after the top-end talent for Miami. He’ll battle multiple other undrafted rookie linebackers to earn a stop on either the practice squad or perhaps the 53-man roster.

He will need to work on his repertoire of rush moves and not just rely on his outside quickness, but he can be molded and worked with during organized team activities as well as during training camp.

“Mitchell Agude has the kind of build that suggests you can continue to stack up weight on his frame, and he showcases the kind of initial quickness to suggest that he can win off the edge with more refinement as a player,” Kyle Crabbs wrote about Agude for The Draft Network.

Entering a professional roster with quality edge rushing linebackers such as Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel, Agude has several excellent tutors and a professor in new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Agude seems to be an individual who won’t shy away from the challenge of earning a role on a football team, as he’s dealt with and experienced tough trials in his life. As a nine-year-old, he suffered a brain injury that, thankfully, he was able to make a full recovery from, which was nothing short of a miracle.

Agude’s skill set, endless effort and determination make him one to root for and watch this summer, especially in the local and friendly confines of Miami for the Hurricane prospect.

As Crabbs added in his report prior to this past April’s NFL draft, “based on the adversity he’s overcome in his life to get to this point, he’s definitely someone I’d want to bet on finding a role in the NFL.”

More!

Former Dolphins GM shares how Miami might use rookie RB De'Von Achane ESPN analyst ranks Dolphins CB unit as best in the NFL Panthers cut injury-plagued former Dolphins WR

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire