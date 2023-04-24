Dolphins Wire mock draft 2.0: Miami trades down, acquires more picks

By the end of this week, the Miami Dolphins will have added players to their roster through the 2023 NFL draft to fill some of their biggest needs for the present and/or future.

At this point, general manager Chris Grier only has four picks to work with, but that doesn’t mean he’ll leave the three-day event with four players, as he’s been known to make some draft-day trades if needed.

While we wait for the Dolphins to officially be on the clock, we used Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator to once again project what Miami might do during the draft.

Here’s what we decided to do:

Dolphins trade pick No. 51 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Dolphins send: pick No. 51

Dolphins receive: pick Nos. 63, 95 and 178

There were clear holes that could be filled here, as players like tight end Sam LaPorta are still on the board. However, Miami can move back, still address their needs and pick up more picks in the process.

PFF Trade Grade: B

No. 63 - TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (B-)

“Combination tight end with the projectable skill set to handle pass-catching and run-blocking duties at the next level. Currently, he’s a more effective blocker in space than in-line, but that is correctable with better hand usage and proper angles of entry into his base blocks. Kraft provides formational versatility that will be appealing for teams that make heavy use of 12 personnel (two tight ends). He has the body control and catch toughness to be more than just a traditional Y tight end. Kraft has Day 2 talent and should see the field early with a chance to become a TE1.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

No. 84 - S Jordan Battle, Alabama (B-)

“Battle offers the size, speed and pedigree to become a starter early in his NFL career. Film study shows a certain sageness to his game. He is usually where he needs to be on the field and helps his defense move on to the next play. He’s athletic enough for man coverage and is field-aware as a split safety. He’s not a thumper in run support and will miss tackles when he’s slow to find his positioning, but he typically finishes plays that are in front of him. Battle has the physical and mental makeup to upgrade a defense in need of steady safety play.” – Zierlein

No. 95 - G Chandler Zavala, NC State (A)

“Guard prospect with a broad base, limited athleticism and an above-average talent for driving opponents out of the run lane. While Zavala can be a step slow getting out of his stance and into positioning as a move blocker, he does have experience in just about every run blocking scheme. He has the pure power to match up with NFL interior defenders as a drive blocker. He plays with heavy hands and a wide base as both a run and pass blocker. Limited reactive agility will lead to him getting beat in protection and by downhill linebackers, but he has the size and ability to eventually become a starter.” – Zierlein

No. 178 - RB Kenny McIntosh (D+)

“McIntosh is best suited for a complementary role that allows him to explore the flanks of the offense instead of trying to pound and create between the tackles. He lacks the vision to recognize and exploit opportunities quickly and the elusiveness to dart in and out of developing run lanes. He’s more than capable of finding big runs over the tackles and becomes a more physical finisher as the run progresses. McIntosh has excellent hands and the potential to mismatch coverages when isolated out of the backfield. He could become a RB2 with full-time third-down reps.” – Zierlein

No. 197 - DL Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (A)

“Nose tackle whose size is a double-edged sword. Clark lacks the build and body type of a true NFL nose, so additional weight limits his natural athleticism inside. He needs to make better use of his length to begin stacking blocks and controlling the point of attack. Clark is a former high school tight end with decent feet, so improved quickness could help him become a more disruptive interior talent.” – Zierlein

No. 238 - QB Stetson Bennett (A+)

“Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season and he’s small in stature relative to today’s game. Those two things will work against him, but his history of elevating his play in spotlight games against the best competition should be a factor for some teams. He doesn’t have a plus arm and his accuracy and placement can vary from drive to drive, but he throws with anticipation and has shown an ability to get through progressions as a pro-style passer. He’s rarely sacked and has the mobility to do damage outside of the pocket. Bennett has backup potential for a timing-based passing attack that includes concepts often seen in the Shanahan offense.” – Zierlein

PFF Draft Grade: A-

