Dolphins Wire mock draft 1.0: Miami attacks needs early

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Miami Dolphins have just four selections to use, at this point.

While there’s always a chance that general manager Chris Grier decides to trade more away or acquire others, we’re going to take a look at what Miami may do with their four selections using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator.

We’ll take over Grier’s job and try to make some picks that make sense. Before the Dolphins get on the board, here’s who went in the first 50 selections:

1. CAR

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. HOU

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio Stroud

3. ARI

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4. IND

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

5. SEA

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

6. DET

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

7. LVR

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

8. ATL

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

9. CHI

OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

10. PHI

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

11. TEN

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

12. HOU

EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

13. NYJ

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

14. NE

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

15. GB

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

16. WAS

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

17. PIT

CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

18. DET

WR Jordan Addison, USC

19. TB

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

20. SEA

DL Bryan Bresee

MIA – Forfeited

21. LAC

TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

22. BAL

EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

23. MIN

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

24. JAX

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

25. NYG

DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

26. DAL

S Brian Branch, Alabama

27. BUF

G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

28. CIN

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

29. NO

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

30. PHI

EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

31. KC

CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

32. PIT

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

33. HOU

OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

34. ARI

EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

35. IND

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

36. LAR

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

37. SEA

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

38. LVR

DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

39. CAR

OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

40. NO

EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

41. TEN

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

42. NYJ

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

43. NYJ

WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

44. ATL

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

45. GB

EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

46. NE

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

47. WAS

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

48. DET

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

49. PIT

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

50. TB

G Steve Avila, TCU

 

No. 51 - OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

With Iowa’s Sam LaPorta still on the board, it’s tough to pass up a potential difference-maker at tight end, but grabbing Bergeron should solidify the right tackle spot.

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa should be one of Miami’s top priorities heading into 2023, and Austin Jackson hasn’t been healthy enough or good enough to guarantee he can hold that job.

“A college tackle who could be best playing inside at guard, Bergeron is evenly proportioned and wears his weight well on a compact frame. He’s a dynamic run blocker, able to excel in all three phases (positioning, sustain and finish). He’s just as capable of climbing and tagging second-level linebackers as he is at opening run lanes at the point of attack with leg drive. He’s athletic enough to play tackle, but inconsistent anchor and hand placement could cause concern for evaluators. While his protection issues are potentially correctable, Bergeron’s scheme-versatile, Pro Bowl-caliber run-blocking potential might hasten a team’s decision to move him inside.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

No. 84 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

There are plenty of talented players still on the board here, including Houston wideout Nathaniel Dell, Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams and Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig. However, Miami should be looking to attack one of their needs for the present and the future.

Here, we take Schoonmaker to add to a tight end room that feels light with only Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner filling the seats. He can come in and make an impact right away, even if he’s not a dominant tight end.

There’s an argument for a running back here, as Tyjae Spears, Tanks Bigsby, DeWayme McBridge, Kendre Miller and others are still available, but tight end is the more pressing need at the moment.

“Versatile combination tight end capable of performing a variety of tasks in one-, two- or three-tight end sets. Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block. He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands. He could see action early but might need a year or so before he works himself into a full-time TE2 role.” – Zierlein

No. 197 - EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Miami doesn’t necessarily need an edge rusher this year, but there could be a need for one in the near future. Both Andrew Van Ginkel and Malik Reed are on one-year deals for 2023, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see either move on after the season.

Abdullah looks like the best player available on our board, as he’s mainly getting projected earlier on Day 3.

He could come in and get some experience around some of the best in the league before taking on a larger role in the future.

“Teams will need to decide whether to play him as a 3-4 rusher or try him as an off-ball linebacker in a 4-3 defense. One look at the size and length will turn most 3-4 teams off, but the tape tells a different story. His leverage, power and agility mitigate size issues, while his nose for the football has created production as a run defender, pass rusher and special teams tackler. He’s not a fluid mover, but he’s hardly stiff and is always near the play. The rush production might not be translatable on the next level, but Abdullah has the talent and tenacity to become a solid pro who can play immediately on special teams.” – Zierlein

No. 238 - S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

In the seventh round, it’s tough to find real contributors, as many end up getting cut or kept on the practice squad. The selection Mapu at No. 238 continues the trend of adding the most-talented player available.

Safety isn’t exactly a position of need at the moment, with Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III on the roster, but Jones is set to be a free agent in 2024, and Campbell will be a restricted free agent.

Mapu could take his time making the jump to the NFL in 2023 and focus on improving and honing his craft.

“Mapu has been praised for his versatility, but he might need to prove he can excel in at least one department — whether in run support or in coverage — at the next level. He lacks short-area athleticism and long speed, so his man coverage might be limited to tight ends. He is highly instinctive from short zone and is a very willing hitter when playing near the box. It won’t be a surprise if Mapu adds weight and locks in as a backup weakside linebacker in a 4-3 defense as a pro.” – Zierlein

PFF Grade: A

