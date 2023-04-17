Dolphins Wire mock draft 1.0: Miami attacks needs early

The 2023 NFL draft is just around the corner, and the Miami Dolphins have just four selections to use, at this point.

While there’s always a chance that general manager Chris Grier decides to trade more away or acquire others, we’re going to take a look at what Miami may do with their four selections using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator.

We’ll take over Grier’s job and try to make some picks that make sense. Before the Dolphins get on the board, here’s who went in the first 50 selections:

1. CAR QB Bryce Young, Alabama 2. HOU QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio Stroud 3. ARI EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama 4. IND QB Anthony Richardson, Florida 5. SEA EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech 6. DET DL Jalen Carter, Georgia 7. LVR QB Will Levis, Kentucky 8. ATL CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon 9. CHI OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern 10. PHI CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois 11. TEN OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State 12. HOU EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa 13. NYJ WR Quentin Johnston, TCU 14. NE OT Broderick Jones, Georgia 15. GB EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia 16. WAS CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State 17. PIT CB Deonte Banks, Maryland 18. DET WR Jordan Addison, USC 19. TB WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State 20. SEA DL Bryan Bresee MIA – Forfeited – 21. LAC TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah 22. BAL EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson 23. MIN RB Bijan Robinson, Texas 24. JAX OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee 25. NYG DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh 26. DAL S Brian Branch, Alabama 27. BUF G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida 28. CIN WR Zay Flowers, Boston College 29. NO TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame 30. PHI EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State 31. KC CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State 32. PIT CB Cam Smith, South Carolina 33. HOU OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma 34. ARI EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern 35. IND TE Darnell Washington, Georgia 36. LAR RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 37. SEA LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas 38. LVR DL Mazi Smith, Michigan 39. CAR OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State 40. NO EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State 41. TEN LB Jack Campbell, Iowa 42. NYJ CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia 43. NYJ WR Josh Downs, North Carolina 44. ATL QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 45. GB EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU 46. NE WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee 47. WAS C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota 48. DET OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State 49. PIT EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech 50. TB G Steve Avila, TCU

No. 51 - OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

With Iowa’s Sam LaPorta still on the board, it’s tough to pass up a potential difference-maker at tight end, but grabbing Bergeron should solidify the right tackle spot.

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa should be one of Miami’s top priorities heading into 2023, and Austin Jackson hasn’t been healthy enough or good enough to guarantee he can hold that job.

“A college tackle who could be best playing inside at guard, Bergeron is evenly proportioned and wears his weight well on a compact frame. He’s a dynamic run blocker, able to excel in all three phases (positioning, sustain and finish). He’s just as capable of climbing and tagging second-level linebackers as he is at opening run lanes at the point of attack with leg drive. He’s athletic enough to play tackle, but inconsistent anchor and hand placement could cause concern for evaluators. While his protection issues are potentially correctable, Bergeron’s scheme-versatile, Pro Bowl-caliber run-blocking potential might hasten a team’s decision to move him inside.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

No. 84 - TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

There are plenty of talented players still on the board here, including Houston wideout Nathaniel Dell, Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams and Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig. However, Miami should be looking to attack one of their needs for the present and the future.

Here, we take Schoonmaker to add to a tight end room that feels light with only Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner filling the seats. He can come in and make an impact right away, even if he’s not a dominant tight end.

There’s an argument for a running back here, as Tyjae Spears, Tanks Bigsby, DeWayme McBridge, Kendre Miller and others are still available, but tight end is the more pressing need at the moment.

“Versatile combination tight end capable of performing a variety of tasks in one-, two- or three-tight end sets. Schoonmaker steps foot on the field ready for action as a run blocker and does a nice job of competing in the entry and sustain phases of the block. He will need to add more muscle and play strength but already has a feel for creating run-lane angles with his footwork. He has the athletic talent to run a slightly expanded route tree, but he needs to do a better job of competing aggressively for catch space and meeting throws with extended hands. He could see action early but might need a year or so before he works himself into a full-time TE2 role.” – Zierlein

No. 197 - EDGE Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Miami doesn’t necessarily need an edge rusher this year, but there could be a need for one in the near future. Both Andrew Van Ginkel and Malik Reed are on one-year deals for 2023, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see either move on after the season.

Abdullah looks like the best player available on our board, as he’s mainly getting projected earlier on Day 3.

He could come in and get some experience around some of the best in the league before taking on a larger role in the future.

“Teams will need to decide whether to play him as a 3-4 rusher or try him as an off-ball linebacker in a 4-3 defense. One look at the size and length will turn most 3-4 teams off, but the tape tells a different story. His leverage, power and agility mitigate size issues, while his nose for the football has created production as a run defender, pass rusher and special teams tackler. He’s not a fluid mover, but he’s hardly stiff and is always near the play. The rush production might not be translatable on the next level, but Abdullah has the talent and tenacity to become a solid pro who can play immediately on special teams.” – Zierlein

No. 238 - S Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

In the seventh round, it’s tough to find real contributors, as many end up getting cut or kept on the practice squad. The selection Mapu at No. 238 continues the trend of adding the most-talented player available.

Safety isn’t exactly a position of need at the moment, with Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III on the roster, but Jones is set to be a free agent in 2024, and Campbell will be a restricted free agent.

Mapu could take his time making the jump to the NFL in 2023 and focus on improving and honing his craft.

“Mapu has been praised for his versatility, but he might need to prove he can excel in at least one department — whether in run support or in coverage — at the next level. He lacks short-area athleticism and long speed, so his man coverage might be limited to tight ends. He is highly instinctive from short zone and is a very willing hitter when playing near the box. It won’t be a surprise if Mapu adds weight and locks in as a backup weakside linebacker in a 4-3 defense as a pro.” – Zierlein

PFF Grade: A

