Dolphins, while unlikely, could get a compensatory pick in the 2022 draft

As the 2021 league dies down, the 30 teams who are out of contention are focusing most of their efforts on constructing their 2022 roster, and the draft is one of the biggest parts of that process.

The Miami Dolphins are expecting to have eight draft picks for the event at the end of April, but there’s a slim chance that they pick up a ninth.

Compensatory picks are, essentially, picks that are given to NFL teams who lost more talented/productive players than they added through free agency. There’s a very complex formula that determines how talented a player is and how successful their year was, but at the end of it, the league determines if the team gets compensatory picks or not.

According to Nick Korte of Over the Cap, if former Dolphins punt Matt Haack, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, qualifies as a compensatory free agent, the Dolphins will receive a compensatory selection at the end of the fifth round for losing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New England Patriots.

Fifth-round picks are far from guarantees to be successful in the NFL, but anything extra will help Miami at this point.

