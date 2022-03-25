The Dolphins welcomed Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill to Miami

What a difference a week makes. Roughly seven days ago, the Miami Dolphins were busy making solid, yet under-whelming moves compared to the rest of the NFL, most specifically the AFC.

After nearly a dozen re-signings and several additions of quality role-players, the “big splash” move was still hope and even a dream for the Dolphins faithful.

Last week, Miami was rumored to be interested in the recently named Brown and Bengal, Amari Cooper, and La’el Collins, respectively. Collins was dangled by Dallas and no team was willing to provide trade compensation, so following his release, Cincinnati came calling.

As far as Cooper is concerned, the Browns made a trade with Dallas, sending them their fifth-round pick in this upcoming draft, and a swamp of 2023 sixth-round picks.

Miami did not settle for the Cowboys; instead, they waited on a pair of Thoroughbreds.

Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill were introduced by Miami on Thursday, in what was one of the most entertaining pressers in recent Miami memory. When asking if these players “fit” in Miami, the answer is, to quote a Miami-based fictional character, “like a glove.”

Armstead was first to the podium and looked as if he was ready to record a Rick Ross video. Dripping in Miami swag with a gold chain and a clean number 13 Dan Marino Dolphins Aqua Throwback.

When asked by reporters what attracted the former New Orleans Saint to Miami, his answers were descriptive in connections with coaches, as well as the obvious draws of South Florida.

“Talking to [Offensive Coordinator] Frank Smith, he was one of my former coaches – my assistant O-line coach my rookie year. Keeping that relationship with him, what he did for me as a rookie and the impression that he left for us to re-unite ten years later.”

Armstead was drafted by the Saints in 2013 in the third round of the NFL Draft, and proudly represents Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an HBCU from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Considered the top prize in the 2022 free-agent class, Miami made the splash fans were waiting for, especially at the position group where it was desperately needed.

The Dolphins’ offensive line was inconsistent and inadequate for the majority of the 2021 season and has plagued Miami the last several years. Signing Armstead for a whopping five-year deal that can reach $87.5 million with $43.37 million in guaranteed money. This was not landing a big fish, it was securing a whale to protect an ocean of offensive talent at quarterback and running back, and of course, helping provide more time for targets to get open.

Armstead also mentioned a certain quarterback he is familiar with, and then brought Tua Tagovailoa into the conversation.

“Spending so long with Drew [Brees] and being such a fan of what he does, Drew is as accurate as they come. He can knock the wing off a fly. Just watching his game and his preparation I’m excited to get around Tua and see how he prepares.”

This is music to Miami fans’ ears, as perhaps Armstead can indirectly channel a Brees mentorship to the Dolphins third-year signal-caller.

As for his new head coach, Mike McDaniel, who specializes in his running and blocking schemes, Armstead is excited to share a similar philosophy.

“It’s a mindset. It’s a mentality. I love the way Mike looks at it.”

Armstead proved to be personable and professional at the podium, as he closed his set with a light-hearted answer as to if in fact, he will be making any music in Miami soon.

“Dropping soon. Dropping soon. Nah, I’ve got some music I’ve been working on. I put out some music while I was in New Orleans last year that did really well. I got some new content coming. Stay tuned.”

Following Armstead, which was not an easy thing to do, was the electrifying Hill, arguably a Top-three NFL wide receiver. Hill, who has been to six straight Pro-Bowls in his six NFL seasons, will make an instant impact.

The Dolphins paid a heavy price to secure the right to re-work the contract of “The Cheetah,” who was acquired from Kansas City earlier this week in exchange for five draft picks. Those picks include three from this upcoming draft in rounds one, two, and four. Miami also sent a pair of picks in 2023’s draft, a fourth and a sixth-round pick.

Following the trade, Miami and Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, negotiated what is now the richest wide receiver deal in NFL history: Hill inked a $120 million contract over four years, $72.2 guaranteed.

Hill was an immediate hit with South Florida media, providing soundbite after soundbite, detailing his excitement to be a Dolphin in Miami.

Hill happily explained, “This is where I train at in the offseason, believe it or not, and then plus, this is where the greatest agent of all time – both of them, the twins – are here so I had to come back, man. Come home. I’ve got family here; I’ve got relatives here. So, I’m always here, so why not Miami?”

Hill immediately praised young wide-out, Jaylen Waddle saying even there are shades of himself in the NFL’s rookie record holder in receptions.

“He’s just like I was coming out – a young guy who wants to compete, who loves the game and just wants to get better,” Hill said. “I’m just excited just to be a part of that and that’s even going to make me better.”

As for his new quarterback, Hill confidently said, “Tua is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, so just his ball placement, getting us the ball in space, perfect placement and us just utilizing our speed, utilizing our best asset. And that’s just being dangerous.”

Dangerous is a word that opponents have yet to truly call the Miami offense recently, yet with a head coach like McDaniel, and a spoiling of riches on the offensive coaching staff, there is an electricity that is building in Miami Gardens, and fear everywhere else.

