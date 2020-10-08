Dolphins’ Week 5 injury report features several storylines to watch

The Miami Dolphins are entering the second quarter of the NFL season hoping to get things righted before the season spirals too far down the drain. Sitting at 1-3 the Dolphins are on the cusp of seeing any realistic hope of postseason play disappearing all together and embracing the outlook of another losing season in South Florida. Sure, the Dolphins are a rebuilding team — a prolonged transition is understandable. But no one in the Dolphins building is expecting to lose their games, so Miami should feel pressure and motivation to do what is needed to start winning their close games.

Miami is 0-2 thus far in one-score ball games thus far this season — they’re going to need all hands on deck this week against the San Francisco 49ers. Miami has been operating handcuffed on defense the last three weeks with the loss of CB Byron Jones; now the injury report offers hope for Jones but that comes in exchange for several other prominent players on the roster.

The Wednesday injury report for the Dolphins has some new faces on it: players the Dolphins can’t afford to be without on Sunday if they hope to secure a win. Here were the injured Dolphins who had their practice availability impacted on Wednesday:

Did not participate:

LT Austin Jackson – Foot

DE Shaq Lawson – Shoulder/Illness

TE Durham Smythe – Knee

Limited participants:

CB Byron Jones – Groin/Achilles

OG Solomon Kindley – Foot

WR DeVante Parker – Ankle

The good news for Miami? Kindley, Parker and Lawson have all played since their injuries became apparent — Kindley has been playing through some foot soreness, Parker tweaked his ankle against the Seahawks but did return to post 10 receptions in the game and Lawson went to the locker room mid-game against Seattle but bounded back out onto the field and was playing once more after the injury scare.

Seeing Byron Jones listed as a “limited” participant is progress — he was a late limited participant last week, hopefully this time around he’ll get a full week of practice and can be deemed ready to play against San Francisco.

The injuries to Durham Smythe and Austin Jackson are worth monitoring. Smythe is Miami’s primary blocking tight end — his absence would cause a ripple effect down the depth chart with Adam Shaheen and potentially the usage of Mike Gesicki. Jackson, on the other hand, was in and out of the game twice due to whatever is going on with his foot.

If he’s going to miss the week, it will be a hard pill to swallow for the Dolphins as they prep to face the San Francisco 49ers. Jackson and the rest of the Dolphins will have the next few days to try to get healthy and practice before their fate for Week 5 is ultimately decided.