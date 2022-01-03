The Dolphins’ Week 18 matchup vs. Patriots has been flexed

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 18 at Hard Rock Stadium. While the game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m., the league has moved the game to a 4 p.m. matchup.

This regular season finale for both teams will have very different meanings. The Patriots have a chance to win the division if they win and the Buffalo Bills lose to the New York Jets. For Miami, they were eliminated from postseason contention already, so they are in evaluation and upset mode.

Brian Flores and company have an opportunity to get a final look at Tua Tagovailoa in 2021 and decide whether or not he’s the quarterback they want to continue building around. They’ll also have the added benefit of possibly moving the Patriots from the fifth seed to the seventh if a couple of games break the right way.

Even if the game means nothing for the Dolphins in terms of this season, it will still be one to watch.