Dolphins make a flurry of roster moves ahead of Patriots game
One defensive player heads to injured reserve.
With a four-game losing streak, the Dolphins squandered an easy path to the playoffs and now need to win at least one - or possibly both - of their last two games to reach the postseason. Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again after what was at least his second traumatic brain injury of the season, and Teddy Bridgewater is expected to start for Miami (8-7) against the New England Patriots (7-8) on Sunday. The winner of the game has a decent chance at a playoff berth.
