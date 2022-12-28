Dolphins Week 17 injury report: Injuries piling up for Terron Armstead

In preparation for their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report.

Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and running back Raheem Mostert (veteran rest).

The fact that Armstead continues to play through injuries, as they continue to build up is incredibly impressive.

Three players were listed as limited – linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), defensive back Eric Rowe (quad/knee) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (knee).

There were also two players who were participated fully, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb).

Bridgewater is planning to start this week, but Skylar Thompson may be the only fully healthy quarterback come Sunday.

