Dolphins Week 16 injury report: Jevon Holland listed as DNP

In preparation for their Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Miami listed 15 players on their first injury report.

Non-participants included left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee), safety Jevon Holland (neck), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest) and running back Raheem Mostert (veteran rest).

Holland’s injury is concerning. He told the media that he suffered a stinger in the game and that the neck was no problem, but it’s something to monitor this week.

Seven players were listed as limited – running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), linebacker Duke Riley (ribs), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), defensive back Eric Rowe (hamstring) and tight end Durham Smythe (quad).

There were also three players who were full participants, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (concussion).

