Dolphins’ Week 1 pass rush win-rate offers hope for 2020 season

Not a lot of things went right for the Miami Dolphins’ run defense last Sunday against the New England Patriots. But if you’re looking for silver linings regarding the Dolphins’ defensive performance, there are a few key places you can start. First and foremost, the Dolphins did only give up 21 points on Sunday — that number was 15th in the NFL in Week 1 and a far cry from some of the shoddy performances that saw Baltimore hang 38 on the Browns and the Packers hang 43 on the Vikings. If you could only rank well in one, you’d choose to rank well in scoring defense — as that gives you a better chance to win games at the end of the day.

But one other defensive area that the Dolphins weren’t just proficient in but rather quite good? Their ability to win their pass rush matchups. It might be hard to recognize given that the Patriots were so persistent running the football, but when the team did try to set up pass plays, the Dolphins were fairly persistent in defeating blocks and creating pressure. According to Seth Walder of ESPN, Miami’s pass rush was one of the best in football in Week 1 according to ESPN’s win-rate metric.

And here's team pass rush win rate for Week 1. ESPN's win rate metrics are powered by data from NFL Next Gen Stats.





Checking in at 6th on a defensive metric after Week 1 probably feels like a glitch in the Matrix, but that is only because the Dolphins’ ability to rush the passer was hindered by New England’s successes on the ground. And in Week 1, things never feel as bad as they seem. So yes, the Dolphins’ run defense needs to play better. But their inability to put the Patriots’ running game on ice won’t be so drastic in the weeks to come — and when Miami can bolt down offenses in third and long, Brian Flores will be ready to bring the fireworks.

All in good time, Miami faithful. All in good time.