Dolphins will wear these sweet throwback jerseys vs. Patriots in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins are expected to be trounced by the New England Patriots when these AFC East rivals play Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, but at least the home team will look good regardless of the outcome.

The Dolphins announced Wednesday they will wear throwback jerseys in the Week 2 matchup. Check out the design in the video below:

Some things never go out of style... We're breaking out the throwbacks 🔥#FinsUp x @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/Ofj2UQIReL — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 12, 2019

The Dolphins choosing to wear white at home means the Patriots will wear their normal home blue jerseys in Miami for the first time since 2014 season opener.

The Patriots have lost five of their last six games in Miami, with their only win during that span coming in the 2016 campaign.

No one is expecting the Dolphins to emerge victorious Sunday, however. Oddsmakers have the Patriots as 18.5-point favorites -- one of the largest spreads of the decade. The Dolphins also are coming off 59-10 loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

