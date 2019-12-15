Dolphins find way to end zone, lead Giants 7-0

The Dolphins scored 21 points against the Jets at MetLife Stadium last weekend without getting the ball into the end zone, but they found their way there during this Sunday’s visit.

Ryan Fitzpatrick hit DeVante Parker for a 20-yard score with just over nine minutes left to play in the first half. Those were the first points of the game for either team, so the Dophins have a 7-0 lead over the Giants.

The Dolphins have moved the ball into Giants territory on all three of their possessions, but Jason Sanders missed a field goal to end the first drive and Patrick Laird was stuffed for a loss on a fourth down try in the red zone later in the first quarter.

The Giants haven’t come close to putting points on the board yet. Eli Manning is 2-of-4 for 28 yards and he’s been sacked once in what may be his final home start as a Giant.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m. ET: The lead was brief. Manning hit Golden Tate for a 51-yard score a minute later to tie the score.