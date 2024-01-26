Dolphins want to interview Bobby Babich for defensive coordinator

Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich's name is a popular one in this year's defensive coordinator market.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have requested an interview with Babich. The Packers did the same thing on Friday and the Giants requested permission to speak to Babich after parting ways with Wink Martindale.

The Dolphins announced a mutual parting of their own with Vic Fangio earlier this week. Reports indicate that Fangio is likely to take the Eagles defensive coordinator job after consulting with the NFC East team during the 2022 regular season and playoffs.

Babich is not the only Bills assistant drawing interest in defensive coordinator searches. Defensive line coach Eric Washington is a candidate in Chicago.