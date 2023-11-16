Dolphins waive WR Robbie Chosen

The Miami Dolphins, after activating wide receiver River Cracraft from injured reserve earlier in the week, the team created a logjam at the position.

On Thursday, the team rectified that by waiving veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the 53-man roster.

Chosen had played in just four games for the Dolphins this season, recording just one reception, a 68-yard score against the Denver Broncos from backup quarterback Mike White.

This move opens up a spot for Miami to potentially activate running back De’Von Achane from injured reserve in time for this weekend’s battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It also wouldn’t be surprising to see Chosen end up back on the Dolphins practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire