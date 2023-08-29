Dolphins waive rookie receiver Daewood Davis days after he was stretchered off the field

Daewood Davis was carted off the field after taking a big hit Saturday. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins waived rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis on Tuesday, the team announced. The move comes three days after he was stretchered off the field during a preseason game.

Davis was reportedly waived/released with an injury settled, meaning he will be paid for the amount of time he would have missed if he made the team.

Davis, 24, was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after taking a big hit in the fourth quarter. The game was suspended after Davis left the field. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for evaluation.

The Dolphins did not reveal specifics regarding the injury Saturday, though did say Davis had feeling in all his extremities. Davis was released from the hospital Sunday and was placed in the league's concussion protocol.

Davis joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free-agent following two years at Western Kentucky. During his final season in college, he caught 63 passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis appeared in all three preseason games with the Dolphins in 2023. He was targeted three times, but did not record any catches.