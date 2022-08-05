Dolphins waive P Tommy Heatherly, sign P Sterling Hofrichter

Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
NFL rosters during training camp are ever-changing, and that sentiment remains true for the Miami Dolphins.

On Friday, the team announced that they’ve waived undrafted rookie punter Tommy Heatherly and have signed third-year punter Sterling Hofrichter. Not much had been heard from Heatherly during training camp, but that’s to be expected when the team already holds a strong veteran option at the position in Thomas Morstead.

Hofrichter was a seventh-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 out of Syracuse. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games, averaging 42.5 yards per punt attempt and handling some kickoff duties. In 2021, he played in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, averaging just 37.8 yards per attempt.

Morstead will now have his battle for his job with Hofrichter, but it’s clear that the veteran is the favorite.

List

6 quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins' training camp Day 7

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire

