Teams have to take their rosters from 90 to 53 names by Saturday.

The Dolphins are getting a head start on the process.

The team announced that offensive lineman Will Holden had been waived.

The Dolphins claimed Holden off waivers from the Cardinals in July. He spent the last two years in Arizona, starting seven games for them.

He has also spent time on practice squads with the Saints and Colts.