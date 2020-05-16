Dolphins waive De’Lance Turner

The Dolphins announced Saturday they have waived running back De’Lance Turner.

Turner, 24, joined the Dolphins on Nov. 5, 2019, off Baltimore’s practice squad.

He played eight games with Miami last season and had four carries for 6 yards. He also had three special teams tackles.

Turner originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore in 2018. He played four games with the Ravens as a rookie, getting three touches for 21 yards.

In his career, Turner has seen action on 14 offensive snaps and 207 on special teams.

