Running back Jordan Howard began his NFL career in Chicago with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Four years after a solid rookie season, he’s hitting the waiver wire.

The Dolphins have released Howard. He’ll pass through waivers, since the move comes after the trade deadline.

Howard signed in the offseason a two-year, $9.75 million contract with the Dolphins, including $4.75 million guaranteed.

After three seasons in Chicago, the Bears traded Howard to the Eagles in 2019, for a sixth-round draft pick. The Eagles didn’t re-sign Howard.

Howard had 28 carries for 33 yards this season in Miami. On Sunday against the Chargers, he was inactive.

With a salary of $1.75 million in 2020, he has $720,000 remaining to be paid. It’s highly unlikely that anyone will claim that contract on waivers, given his overall performance this season.

Dolphins waive Jordan Howard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk