Dolphins waive James Blackman

Word emerged on Sunday that the Dolphins were planning to sign defensive back Parry Nickerson.

Miami made that move official on Monday while also announcing the corresponding move that the club has waived quarterback James Blackman.

Blackman signed with the Dolphins in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State. Signing with Miami was a homecoming of sorts for Blackman, who grew up in South Florida.

Nickerson, a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, joins Miami after spending much of the last two seasons with Minnesota. He's appeared in 25 career games with three starts, playing regular-season games with the Jets, Jaguars, Packers, and Vikings.