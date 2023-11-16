Dolphins waive homegrown wide receiver Robbie Chosen, now have open roster spot

MIAMI GARDENS — Wide receiver Robbie Chosen’s time on his hometown Miami Dolphins’ active roster has come to a close.

Chosen, who has previously been named Robby Anderson, Robbie Anderson and Chosen Anderson, was waived by the Dolphins on Thursday.

The Dolphins did not announce a corresponding move, so they have an open spot on the 53-man roster, one which could go to rookie running back De’Von Achane, who is working back from a knee injury. He could be activated off injured reserve Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after making a Monday return to practice.

Since the move occurs after the NFL trade deadline, Chosen is subject to waivers. With his vested veteran status, he would’ve simply been released, which would allow him to sign with any team he chooses, had he been cut before the trade deadline.

Miami took a chance on Chosen this offseason after his 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals was not as productive as his first six NFL seasons between the Panthers and New York Jets.

Chosen did not make Miami’s initial active roster but earned a spot on the team’s practice squad. He was later signed to the 53-man roster Sept. 30.

In the Sept. 24 win over the Denver Broncos, when Chosen was elevated from the practice squad, he made his one reception in four games with the Dolphins, a 68-yard touchdown thrown by quarterback Mike White late in the 70-20 onslaught.

Chosen has been a healthy inactive for the last three games. On Tuesday, the Dolphins activated wide receiver River Cracraft off injured reserve, so they were up to seven receivers on the roster after the corresponding move was to waive cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

Chosen is a South Plantation High grad who attended Temple in college.

