Dolphins waive DT Niles Scott

The Miami Dolphins have waived defensive tackle Niles Scott, as they are cutting down their roster to meet the 53-man limit by the Tuesday deadline.

Scott was signed just two weeks ago, along with Mackensie Alexander (injured reserve), when the Dolphins had a roster spot open up with cornerback Trill Williams being placed on injured reserve.

He made three tackles during his two preseason appearances with Miami. Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough time for him to surpass some of the other depth options in the middle of the defensive line.

