Dolphins vs. Titans Becomes Longest NFL Game Ever Due to Two Lightning Delays

Sunday's game between the Dolphins and Titans in Miami was delayed by lightning twice and by the time it was over more than seven hours later, it became the longest game in NFL history.

The contest started at 1 p.m. ET. The game was delayed when lightning was in the in the area around 2:15 p.m. ET and resumed at 4:10 p.m. ET, but was stopped again for a second lightning delay around 4:50 p.m. ET. Play resumed at 6:55 p.m. ET.

The league waited to continue the game until it was determined that it was safe after there were more lightning strikes following the initial delay.

Miami had a 7-3 advantage over Tennessee with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter at the time of the first delay. The teams had a three minute and 30 second halftime because of the long break so close to the end of the first half. The second delay was taken with 6:47 left in the third quarter. When play restarted, Tennessee had the ball at its own 32 for first-and-10.

Neither team scored during the short time play resumed the first time, but after returning from the second stoppage, Miami added a field goal to create a 10-3 edge over the Titans.

Both teams put up 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins beat the Titans 27–20.