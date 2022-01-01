Dolphins vs. Titans 2021: Updated odds before Week 17

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for their Week 17 battle with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the line has remained the same throughout the week, as the Dolphins are still 3.5-point underdogs. The same could be said of the moneyline which has their victory set at +145. However, there has been a slight change in the game’s over/under, as it’s shifted from 40.5 points to 39.5 points.

Brian Flores’ team is mostly healthy this week with no players on the injury report having injury designations going into Sunday and just two contributors on the reserve/COVID list.

The Titans are still missing their star running back Derrick Henry, who could return for the postseason, but they only had two players listed as questionable for the contest.

Miami and Tennessee will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.