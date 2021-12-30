Dolphins vs. Titans 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Coming off of their eighth win on the season, the Miami Dolphins are traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 17.

Mike Vrabel’s team started off the year hot, but they’ve cooled off in recent weeks as they’ve dealt with injuries to running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Brown returned last week and promptly put up one of his best games of the season, recording 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. If Brown is on the field, this offense can be a tough one to stop.

The Dolphins have reeled off seven straight victories over some not-so-great competition. Their defense has been incredible over this stretch, allowing just 10.7 points per game. They’re also the top team in sacks, third-down defense, red-zone defense, and passer rating allowed. If they can find a way to slow down the Titans and earn their eighth victory in a row on Sunday, pundits will have no choice but to respect them.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channel(s):

CBS

Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (color commentary)

Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

KISS Country 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Moneyline : Dolphins +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Titans -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins +3.5 (-117) Titans -3.5 (-103)

Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -105 U: -115)

Weather:

40 degrees, 45% chance of precipitation