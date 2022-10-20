Dolphins vs. Steelers live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Sunday night matchup at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Head coach Mike McDaniel’s team has lost their last three games due to stupid penalties, turnovers and injuries at key positions after starting the season 3-0. They’re expecting to have Tua Tagovailoa back under center, so they should be a more productive offensive team in Week 7.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting start to their season as well with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett both getting playing time earlier on. It appears that the rookie will get the start this week, and he may be able to provide some playmaking to spark an offense that’s 30th in points per game (16.2).

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, Oct. 23, 8:20 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

NFL+

Television channel(s):

NBC

Broadcasters:

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Chris Collinsworth (color commentary)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

Kiss 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line : Dolphins -340 (bet $340 to win $100) Steelers +270 (bet $100 to win $270)

Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins -7.5 (-101) Steelers +7.5 (-120)

Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -112 U: -108)

Weather:

76 degrees and clear.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire