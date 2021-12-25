Dolphins vs. Saints 2021: Updated odds before Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the Dolphins winning six straight games to bring their record back to even, they have been riding high for nearly two months. Now, they’ll take on a 7-7 Saints team that could give them a winning record for the first time since Week 1.
According to Tipico Sportsbook, the line in this game has flipped from Miami being 3.5-point underdogs to 2.5-point favorites. They’ve also switched on the moneyline from +135 to -110. Even the over/under has moved from 38.5 points to 37.5 points.
To this point, the Saints have 15 players on the reserve/COVID list including starting quarterback Taysom Hill, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, and starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Left tackle Terron Armstead has also been dealing with a knee injury that’s kept him out of practice so far this week. If all of these players can’t go, this will be a very tough game for Sean Payton and company.
Miami has six players on the reserve/COVID list, but, of those, only cornerback Justin Coleman plays over 30% of the snaps. Miami’s defense has been incredible through their last six games, allowing just 13.2 points per game. Against a potentially limited offense, they should continue that run. However, the Dolphins will have to be at their best to put up points against a strong New Orleans defense.