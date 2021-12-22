Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 odds: Dolphins 3.5-point underdogs in Week 16

After extending their winning streak to six games, the Miami Dolphins are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday night at Caesars Superdome.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Brian Flores’ team is currently a 3.5-point underdog to the Saints. They’re also underdogs on the moneyline, as their victory is set at +135, and the over/under is a very low 38.5 points.

The Dolphins won last week without two of their best players in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland. If both rookies are back for this matchup that will give their offense their best weapon and will allow the defense to play with much more confidence.

Since losing Jameis Winston back in Week 8, New Orleans has gone 2-5, winning their last two games against the Jets and Buccaneers. Taysom Hill has brought mobility to the quarterback position that gives defenses another thing to worry about. On top of that, their defense has been great this year, giving up only 20.4 points per game, the sixth-lowest average in the league.