Dolphins vs. Ravens live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

The Miami Dolphins are set to travel to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami’s entering this game having won their season opener against the New England Patriots 20-7. In that game, the Dolphins’ defense appeared to pick up right where they left on 2021, which would be a bad sign for the Ravens, considering they were shut down by the same unit last year.

For Baltimore, they also won their Week 1 matchup, defeating the New York Jets 24-9. Their defense, without star cornerback Marcus Peters, was able to stifle Joe Flacco and the Jets offense. The only time they allowed a touchdown was in the fourth quarter following an interception that allowed New York to start with the ball at the Ravens’ 43-yard line.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

NFL+

Television channel(s):

CBS

Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)

Trent Green (color commentary)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

Kiss 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

Money line : Dolphins +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Ravens -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS) : Dolphins +3.5 (-110) Ravens -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -108 U: -112)

Weather:

86 degrees and sunny.

List

NFL Week 2: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire