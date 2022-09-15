Dolphins vs. Ravens live stream: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online
The Miami Dolphins are set to travel to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Miami’s entering this game having won their season opener against the New England Patriots 20-7. In that game, the Dolphins’ defense appeared to pick up right where they left on 2021, which would be a bad sign for the Ravens, considering they were shut down by the same unit last year.
For Baltimore, they also won their Week 1 matchup, defeating the New York Jets 24-9. Their defense, without star cornerback Marcus Peters, was able to stifle Joe Flacco and the Jets offense. The only time they allowed a touchdown was in the fourth quarter following an interception that allowed New York to start with the ball at the Ravens’ 43-yard line.
Here’s how to watch:
Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Sept. 18, 1:00 p.m. ET
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Live stream:
FuboTV (try it free).
NFL+
Television channel(s):
CBS
Broadcasters:
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play)
Trent Green (color commentary)
Radio:
AM 560 The Joe WQAM
Kiss 99.9 FM
Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):
Money line: Dolphins +160 (bet $100 to win $160) Ravens -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +3.5 (-110) Ravens -3.5 (-110)
Over/Under (O/U): 44.5 (O: -108 U: -112)
Weather:
86 degrees and sunny.
